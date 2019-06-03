Google to reveal Stadia pricing, launch info and new games on June 6

Google has confirmed that it will reveal more details regarding the pricing, launch timing and games lineup of its Stadia game streaming service on Thursday, June 6th at 12pm ET.
Announcements will come during a ‘Stadia Connect’ video presentation on YouTube.
Some news can't wait for #E3.
Tune into the first ever #StadiaConnect this Thursday 6/6 at 9AM PT for exciting announcements, games, and more → https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/mZRagFGh4k
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 3, 2019
The YouTube description for the video mentions that Stadia Connect is “a series that gives you a look at Stadia news, events, new games, bonus features and more.” Therefore, it’s likely that Google will hold multiple Stadia Connect streams leading up to — or even following — the launch of Stadia.
Google unveiled Stadia at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March, although its keynote was focused primarily on the service’s technical capabilities and YouTube gameplay video sharing functionality.
Outside of a 2019 release window for Canada, the U.S., U.K. and parts of Europe, Google didn’t mention specific launch timing or pricing. Further, Google has only confirmed a few games so far, including Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Bethesda’s Doom Eternal.
Comments