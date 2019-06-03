You can finally plug a USB thumb drive into your iPad

During its opening keynote at WWDC 2019, Apple announced several new features coming to the iPad, but one of the most important was support for USB drives.
In other words, users will now be able to plug USB thumb drives, SD cards, cameras and other devices into iPads — assuming, of course, that they have an appropriate dongle.
While it may seem like a small feature, the addition of USB support dramatically improves the workflow of using an iPad.
For example, someone like me who would need to edit photos throughout the day, being able to connect my camera and pull in my photos to edit them is incredibly important.
Apple also announced iPadOS at WWDC, a dedicated operating system for the iPad that is based on iOS.
