Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in June

May 28, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

Netflix app on iPhone

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This June, shows like Black Mirror: season 5, Dope: season 3 and 3%: season 3 are all joining the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.

June 1st

    • Arthdal Chronicles 
    • Oh, Ramona!

June 3rd

      • Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4th

  • Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome

June 5th

  • Black Mirror: season 5  

June 6th

    • Alles ist gut  

June 7th

      • 3%: season 3
      • The Black Godfather  
      • The Chef Show
      • Designated Survivor: season 3  
      • Elisa & Marcela
      • I Am Mother
      • Rock My Heart
      • Super Monsters Monsters Pets
      • Tales of the City

June 12th

      • Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot  

June 13th

        • The 3rd Eye 2   
        • Jinn  
        • Kakegurui xx

June 14th

        • Aggretsuko: season 2 
        • Alcasser Murders
        • Awake: The Million Dollar Game  
        • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: season 3
        • Charite at War
        • Cinderella Pop
        • Leila
        • Life Overtakes Me
        • Murder Mystery
        • Unite 42

June 17th

        • The Missing: season 3
        • Adam Devine: Best Times of Our Lives  

June 19th

        • Beats
        • The Edge of Democracy

June 20th

          • Le Chant du Loup

June 21st

            • Ad Vitam
            • Bolivar
            • The Casketeers: season 2
            • The Confession Tapes: season 2
            • Dark: season 2
            • Girls Incarcerated: season 2
            • Go! Live Your Way: season 2
            • Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
            • Mr. Iglesias

June 24th

              • Forest of Piano: season 2 

June 25th

              • Mike Epps: Only One Mike 

June 27th

              • Answer for Heaven

June 28th

                • 7SEEDS
                • Dope: season 3
                • Exhibit A
                • Instant Hotel: season 2
                • Motown Magic: season 2
                • Paquita Salas: season 3 
                • The Chosen One

