Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in June

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This June, shows like Black Mirror: season 5, Dope: season 3 and 3%: season 3 are all joining the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.
June 1st
- Arthdal Chronicles
- Oh, Ramona!
June 3rd
- Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4th
- Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome
June 5th
- Black Mirror: season 5
June 6th
- Alles ist gut
June 7th
- 3%: season 3
- The Black Godfather
- The Chef Show
- Designated Survivor: season 3
- Elisa & Marcela
- I Am Mother
- Rock My Heart
- Super Monsters Monsters Pets
- Tales of the City
June 12th
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
June 13th
- The 3rd Eye 2
- Jinn
- Kakegurui xx
June 14th
- Aggretsuko: season 2
- Alcasser Murders
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: season 3
- Charite at War
- Cinderella Pop
- Leila
- Life Overtakes Me
- Murder Mystery
- Unite 42
June 17th
- The Missing: season 3
- Adam Devine: Best Times of Our Lives
June 19th
- Beats
- The Edge of Democracy
June 20th
- Le Chant du Loup
June 21st
- Ad Vitam
- Bolivar
- The Casketeers: season 2
- The Confession Tapes: season 2
- Dark: season 2
- Girls Incarcerated: season 2
- Go! Live Your Way: season 2
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
- Mr. Iglesias
June 24th
- Forest of Piano: season 2
June 25th
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 27th
- Answer for Heaven
June 28th
- 7SEEDS
- Dope: season 3
- Exhibit A
- Instant Hotel: season 2
- Motown Magic: season 2
- Paquita Salas: season 3
- The Chosen One
