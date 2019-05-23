You’ll soon be able to control your 2019 LG TV with Alexa

Alexa voice command support will come to LG’s 2019 TVs in North America later in May, and to Europe and Asia in the coming weeks.
First announced back in January, the Amazon voice assistant will work with the Alexa app and utilize the remote’s Amazon Prime Video button. Users can press the button and speak as they would to any other Alexa-powered device.
TVs support Alexa skills and routines and can control other Alexa-compatible smart home devices.
While this isn’t the first time LG TVs offered Alexa support, previous iterations required an external Alexa smart speaker to use voice commands to control your TV. This year, LG built everything into the TV system, so you won’t need an external device.
Alexa will be available on LG ThinQ AI TVs in the UHD, NanoCell and OLED ranges.
It’s also worth noting that the company’s 2018 and 2019 TV ranges support Google Assistant as well.
The update will roll out to LG’s North American customers later this month. Europe and Asia will get the update in the coming weeks. In total, 14 countries, including Austria, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.
LG TVs will also gain support for AirPlay 2 and Homekit later this year, although LG hasn’t provided a firm date yet.
