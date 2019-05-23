Elon Musk says Tesla is on track to hit record-high car deliveries

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company is close to reaching its target production numbers for its Model 3 electric vehicle.
In an email sent to Tesla employees, Musk noted that the company has received over 50,000 new vehicle orders during this quarter. Because of that, the company has achieved 900 Model 3 deliveries per day, just 10 percent under its target of 1,000 Model 3 units per day.
By hitting 7,000 Model 3 deliveries per week, Musk said the company can exceed the 90,700 deliveries made in Q4 2018 and make Q2 2019 the “highest deliveries/sales quarter in Tesla history.”
Overall, Musk said Tesla has a “good chance” of hitting this milestone if employees come together to “rally hard.”
The email led Tesla stock to turn positive for the first time in seven days.
Via: CNBC
Comments