Ontario to invest $12.1 million in broadband internet in Wellington County

The Government of Ontario has pledged a $12.1 million CAD investment into a broadband internet pilot project in Wellington County.
The Southwestern Ontario county project was first announced by the former Liberal government but was put on hold last fall for review by the current PC cabinet. Infrastructure Minister Monte McNaughton gave the go-ahead to resume the project earlier this week.
Not-for-profit group Swift is running the project, which will see better broadband internet infrastructure established in the county.
Due to its remote location, many Wellington County residents have limited to no internet access at home. Therefore, some parents are having to take their kids to libraries or fast food restaurants for Wi-Fi to complete their school assignments, according to Swift.
As it stands, Swift plans to determine this fall which areas in the county will be included in the pilot project. If all goes well, construction will likely begin by the end of the year.
Altogether, Swift estimates that it will cost $3 billion to service all of Southwestern Ontario with broadband internet.
Source: CBC News
