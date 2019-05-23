Shuttered Canadian Tesla shuttle service Wroute selling its fleet

Southern Ontario-based company Wroute shuttered its doors on May 3rd and now it’s selling its fleet of 10 Tesla Model X vehicles.
You can nab one of these 2017 Model X P100D models for $117,000 CAD. Since it’s a 2017 model, its range should be about 452km.
Each of the ten vehicles has this trim package:
- All-Wheel Drive
- Pearl White Multi-Coat Paint
- 20” Silver Slipstream Wheels
- White Premium (interior)
- Dark Ash Wood Décor
- Dark Headliner
- Enhanced Autopilot
- Premium Upgrades Package
- Smart Air Suspension
- Seven Seat Interior (folding rear row)
- Windshield Sunshade
The company says that the original price for each vehicle was $148,600 and the fleet has between 8,000km to 30,000km.
On top of selling its fleet, the company has a handful of accessories up for sale, too:
- 4 lightly used winter tires mounted on rims: $2,500
- Set of TuxMats floor protection: $320
- Thule hitch-mounted double bike rack (heavy duty e-bike capable) (MSRP $900): $700
- Window punch / seatbelt cutter: $15
- Travel first aid kit, Ontario paper road map, and vehicle emergency kit: $10 + $5 + $90
- Roadside LED flares (3), Halotron fire extinguisher, and reflective vest: $35 + $150 + $15
- 2 x 3.78L All-Season -40C Windshield Washer Fluid: $5
- All Accessories Above (total $3,845): $3,000 (save 22%)
