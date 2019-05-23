News
Shuttered Canadian Tesla shuttle service Wroute selling its fleet

May 23, 2019

5:31 PM EDT

Southern Ontario-based company Wroute shuttered its doors on May 3rd and now it’s selling its fleet of 10 Tesla Model X vehicles. 

You can nab one of these 2017 Model X P100D models for $117,000 CAD. Since it’s a 2017 model, its range should be about 452km.

Each of the ten vehicles has this trim package:

  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat Paint
  • 20” Silver Slipstream Wheels
  • White Premium (interior)
  • Dark Ash Wood Décor
  • Dark Headliner
  • Enhanced Autopilot
  • Premium Upgrades Package
  • Smart Air Suspension
  • Seven Seat Interior (folding rear row)
  • Windshield Sunshade

The company says that the original price for each vehicle was $148,600 and the fleet has between 8,000km to 30,000km.

On top of selling its fleet, the company has a handful of accessories up for sale, too:

  • 4 lightly used winter tires mounted on rims: $2,500
  • Set of TuxMats floor protection: $320
  • Thule hitch-mounted double bike rack (heavy duty e-bike capable) (MSRP $900): $700
  • Window punch / seatbelt cutter: $15
  • Travel first aid kit, Ontario paper road map, and vehicle emergency kit: $10 + $5 + $90
  • Roadside LED flares (3), Halotron fire extinguisher, and reflective vest: $35 + $150 + $15
  • 2 x 3.78L All-Season -40C Windshield Washer Fluid: $5
  • All Accessories Above (total $3,845): $3,000 (save 22%)

Source: Wroute

