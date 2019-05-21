News
Samsung to reportedly launch ‘Cardinal Red’ Galaxy S10 and S10+

May 21, 2019

7:05 PM EDT

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ might soon get a new red colour variant, according to leaker Roland Quandt. 

Samsung will reportedly call this variant ‘Cardinal Red.’

Quandt didn’t say when Samsung will launch this colour option but claims that it’s coming soon. Quandt also didn’t mention if it will be available for the Galaxy S10e.

Unfortunately, it’s possible that the red colouring may not launch in Canada. Last year, Samsung released a ‘Burgundy Red’ Galaxy S9, however, it was only available in Asia.

This shade of red looks very similar to the Product Red iPhone colour variant, a partnership Apple forged with Product Red to help raise money for HIV/AIDS research.

Source: Roland Quandt 

