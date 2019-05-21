Samsung to reportedly launch ‘Cardinal Red’ Galaxy S10 and S10+

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ might soon get a new red colour variant, according to leaker Roland Quandt.
Samsung will reportedly call this variant ‘Cardinal Red.’
Quandt didn’t say when Samsung will launch this colour option but claims that it’s coming soon. Quandt also didn’t mention if it will be available for the Galaxy S10e.
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ in "Cardinal Red" coming soon.
More pics (scroll to bottom):
S10: https://t.co/1MeZIoFaME
S10+: https://t.co/Ap8KHuA1K9 pic.twitter.com/mMc46qi5pT
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 21, 2019
Unfortunately, it’s possible that the red colouring may not launch in Canada. Last year, Samsung released a ‘Burgundy Red’ Galaxy S9, however, it was only available in Asia.
This shade of red looks very similar to the Product Red iPhone colour variant, a partnership Apple forged with Product Red to help raise money for HIV/AIDS research.
Source: Roland Quandt
Comments