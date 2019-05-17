Assistant smart displays get ‘Routines’ button and two new clock options

Assistant-powered smart displays have updated to give users a new ‘Routines’ button, along with two new clock display options.
Before users had access to the button, they could only use the features with their voice, but now they have to ability to do so with a button.
The assistant routine button gives users quick access to routines, and can be found next in the Home View panel.
Once users click the button, they’re shown a list of default and custom routines on the user’s account. Assistant will then perform the routine as though the user said it out loud.
Users also have more clock options with the update. They can now have the option to select the ‘Moving digits’ clock, which is available in light and dark modes.
Source: Android Police
Comments