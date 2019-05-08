Google says it’s prototyping smartphones with foldable displays

Google is looking into developing a phone with a foldable display, but don’t expect to see a foldable smartphone from the Pixel-maker anytime soon.
In an interview with CNET, Mario Queiroz, the head of Pixel, confirmed that Google is experimenting with the technology.
“We’re prototyping the technology. We’ve been doing it for a long time,” said Queiroz, who added, “I don’t think there’s a clear use case yet.”
While Google understands that foldable displays are aimed at users that want a larger screen to view content, it’s still difficult to convince people they really need a foldable smartphone, said Queiroz.
“The use case is going to need to be something where you go, ‘Hey, I definitely need to have this.’ Right now, you don’t need to have a foldable. It’s kind of a ‘nice-to-have,'” said Queiroz.
Though Google doesn’t have any immediate announcements regarding upcoming foldable smartphones, the company is working to help third-party manufacturers adapt Android to foldable devices from other manufacturers. Google recently announced that Android Q will feature better support for devices with foldable displays.
With companies like Huawei, TCL and Samsung developing foldable handsets, it makes sense that better adapting Android to this type of device is top of mind.
Source: CNET
