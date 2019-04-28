Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in May

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this May
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Shrek have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in May:
What’s Leaving Netflix
- Office Christmas Party (05/01/19)
- Bram Stocker’s Dracula (05/01/19)
- Love Actually (05/07/19)
- Scent of a Woman (o5/07/19)
- Switched at Birth: seasons 1-5 (05/07/19)
- Drugs, Inc: seasons 3-4 (05/11/19)
