Resources
PREVIOUS

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in May

Apr 28, 2019

7:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix app on phone

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this May

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Shrek have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in May:

What’s Leaving Netflix

  • Office Christmas Party (05/01/19)
  • Bram Stocker’s Dracula (05/01/19)
  • Love Actually (05/07/19)
  • Scent of a Woman (o5/07/19)
  • Switched at Birth: seasons 1-5 (05/07/19)
  • Drugs, Inc: seasons 3-4 (05/11/19)

Related Articles

Resources

Mar 29, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in April

Business

Apr 24, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

Streaming movies are still eligible for Oscars: Academy

Features

Apr 3, 2019

8:09 AM EDT

MobileSyrup’s guide to video streaming services in Canada

Resources

Apr 27, 2019

5:02 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [April 22 — 28]

Comments