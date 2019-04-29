Ritual brings $1 meal deals to iPhone users in Ottawa and Toronto

iPhone users in Toronto and Ottawa are set to get some cheap lunches thanks to Ritual and Apple Pay.
Starting Monday, April 29th and running until May 10th, Ritual is running its bi-annual ‘Eats Week’ food festival exclusively integrated with Apple Pay.
During Eats Week, Ritual users can order $1 meals from various locations as long as they use Apple Pay on iPhone.
In Toronto, that includes Calii Love, The Burger’s Priest and Pi Co. Ottawa residents can order $1 meals from Green Rebel, Toro Taqueria and Bridgehead, among others.
To participate, download the Ritual app on your iPhone and search ‘EATSWEEK’ in the app to see all participating locations. Then, order a $1 item and pay with Apple Pay.
Users can order up to five $1 meals over the two-week event, to a maximum of once per restaurant and once per day.
If you’ve already got Ritual, you’ll need to refer a friend to the app. Once they make their first order, you’ll unlock access to Eats Week.
To learn more, check out Ritual’s website here.
