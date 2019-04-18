Nintendo is reportedly launching a smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch this fall

Nintendo’s often-rumoured cheaper Nintendo Switch is tipped to be released this fall, according to Japan-based newspaper Nikkei.
This new, more affordable version of the Switch is reportedly focused on using the hybrid console in portable mode rather than docked and on a television. That said, contrary to earlier rumours, the cheaper Switch will still be able to be hooked up to a television.
A more powerful next-generation version of the Switch is still on the way but farther off, according to Nikkei’s report. This new version of the Switch first appeared earlier in a report from The Wall Street Journal back in March, with the publication stating that the console will likely be released at some point in 2019.
It’s unclear if this release timeline has shifted, though that likely seems to be the case given the lower-cost Switch’s rumoured launch date.
Nikkei also says that Nintendo’s ‘Quality of Life’ sleep-tracking project lead by former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata, who died in 2015, has been cancelled.
When rumours begin to pop up this often, there typically is at least some level of truth to them.
