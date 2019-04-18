Apple’s 2019 iPhones could feature improved selfie cameras: report

It looks like Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup could feature improved selfie camera performance, according to a new report from often-reliable TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The tech giant is rumoured to move from using a 7-megapixel selfie shooter to a 12-megapixel camera, all while still maintaining the same pixel size, according to MacRumors, which was of the first publications to publish a story about Kuo’s note. This megapixel increase also brings the selfie shooter in-line with the cameras featured in the rear of the iPhone.
Other new selfie camera features include slightly faster lens performance, which could, in theory, improve the smartphone’s low-light capabilities.
Kuo’s report goes on to say that Apple also plans to use a black coating of some sort on the 2019 iPhone lineup’s lenses so they more closely blend in with the exterior of the smartphone. To be clear, Samsung already does this with the front-facing cameras in many of its devices.
Along with front camera improvements, all of Apple’s 2019 iPhone models are expected to receive rear shooter upgrades as well. First, the next version of Apple’s iPhone XR will feature dual rear cameras thanks to the addition of a telephoto lens. The iPhone’s standard wide-angle rear camera will also get larger pixels in its sensor, according to Kuo’s report.
Kuo also goes on to corroborate earlier rumours regarding the next version of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max featuring a third super-wide angle camera. Given that a number of high-end Android smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ and Huawei’s P30 Pro, already feature three rear cameras, it’s not surprising Apple is also following suit with the iPhone.
Rumours earlier this week indicated that Apple plans to release a new 4.7-inch iPhone 8 in 2019. We’ve also seen reports that a successor to the iPhone SE called the iPhone SE 2 could still be on the way as well.
