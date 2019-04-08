Virgin Mobile raising legacy Flex Data tablet plan price by $5: report

Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile is reportedly upping the cost of its legacy Flex Data tablet plan.
According to iPhone in Canada reader Sean, Virgin’s old tablet flex plan from when the carrier started selling tablets in 2013 is going up in price.
The plan starts at $5 per month for 10MB of data. If you go over that, it jumps to $20 for 1GB, then $40 for 5GB. However, that base price rose to $10 for the same 10MB.
Further, Sean says the price jump came without warning. He received his monthly bill with the increased price and received a letter about the increase after the fact.
Unfortunately, price increases like this aren’t uncommon. Most recently, several of the carriers, including Virgin Mobile, Bell, Telus, Rogers and Fido all raised the cost of the 2017 holiday $60/10GB promo by $5.
MobileSyrup reached out to Virgin Mobile for comment about the legacy Flex Data tablet plan, and we’ll update this article accordingly.
Source: iPhone in Canada
Comments