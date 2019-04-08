Google Pixel 4 and 3a spotted in Android Open Source Project

The Google Pixel 4 was spotted again within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and this time it also mentions the rumoured Pixel 3a.
The AOSP Gerrit source code management posted a code change called ‘Disable Driver Preloading for Pixel 3a and 4.’
The source code reads: “ANGLE requires that driver preloading is disabled. This has been done for Pixel 2 and 3 and needs to be done for 3a and 4 also.”
According to 9to5Google, ANGLE stands for ‘Almost Graphics Layer Engine’ that was created by Google developers, in order to make coding more compatible between different devices.
The code doesn’t reveal much about the Pixel 4 or Pixel 3a, however, developers are definitely testing out new features on the handsets.
Google will likely unveil the Pixel 4 series in October similar to previous years.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Pixel 4 series like whether it’ll have a notch or under display fingerprint scanner. We also still don’t know any of its codenames; these are typically leaked very early on in the development process.
Source: 9to5Google
