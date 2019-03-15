Over the course of a winding Model Y keynote, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his one-time home of Canada.
The shoutout happened partway through the rowdy presentation when Musk got to the subject of Tesla’s Supercharger network.
“Supercharging teams have done an incredible job building a global network. We have Superchargers that allow you to travel a massive section of the world. Basically anywhere in North America, almost anywhere in Europe, most places in China, not the Gobi Desert yet but most places,” said Musk.
“And Saskatchewan! I swear to God.”
“I’ve specifically asked about the Saskatchewan Supercharger and I’m told it is under construction. I’ve asked about it like twice. I’m told it will be completed soon and you’ll be able to drive across Canada.”
It’s not clear which specific Supercharger in Saskatchewan Musk meant; by my count, Tesla currently plans to build seven Superchargers across the province, all of which the company hopes to have up and running by the end of this year. If have any insight, let us know.
Moreover, it should be noted that Tesla currently doesn’t have plans to build any Superchargers in Newfoundland and Labrador, which is to say, even once there’s a Supercharger up and running in Saskatchewan, a coast-to-coast road trip across Canada will likely won’t be a possibility until sometime in the future.
Still, Saskatchewan, you heard it from the man himself: your Supercharger is coming.
