Tesla drops price of Model 3 to $47,600 in Canada

Tesla has been teasing a big announcement all day and it looks like the company has dropped the base price of the Model 3 to $47,600 in Canada.
In addition to lowering the price, the company is also selling a few new trim options.
In the U.S. the Model 3 dropped down to the long-awaited $35,000 which has been a long-term goal for the electric vehicle manufacturer.
Canadians can buy a Model 3 with Tesla’s ‘Standard Interior’ for $40,900 before Tesla’s estimated savings, but the real price of the vehicle is $47,600. The next step up has a ‘Partial Premium Interior’ costs $50,300 before Tesla’s savings. both of these trim options come with Tesla’s standard range, which is an average of 354km.
