At Samsung’s Unpacked Event in San Francisco, the South Korean company announced a number of devices including a new wearable called the Galaxy Watch Active. This latest iteration replaces the company’s 2017 Gear Sport.
As indicative of the name, Samsung has ditched the Gear branding and now uses is the Galaxy branding, similar to 2018’s Galaxy Watch.
The new wearable features 60,000 watch faces, 5ATM water and dust resistance and a new slim design without the rotating bezel that’s been available on Samsung smartwatches since the Gear S2. The strap also uses a soft, durable material.
The Galaxy Watch has a 1.1-inch Always-On display with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution, 4GB of storage, supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 230mAh battery, Exynos 9110 processor, 768MB of RAM and NFC.
The watch can monitor sleep, heart rate, count steps and has built-in GPS. Similar to the 2018 Galaxy Watch, Bixby makes a return with the Galaxy Watch Active.
The Galaxy Watch will come in silver, black, rose gold and sea green.
The smartwatch is now available for pre-order on Best Buy Canada’s website. It’ll run you $299.99 and will release on March 14th, 2019. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Active will get a free Samsung Wireless Charging Pad (valued at $80).
You can pre-order the watch here.
Update 02/20/2019 at 3:59: Added pricing details for the Galaxy Watch Active.
