News
PREVIOUS|

Google and ZTE patents hint both companies are interested in foldable phones

Mar 15, 2019

1:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Google

Smartphone manufacturers Samsung and Huawei both revealed foldable phones this past February and now it looks like Google and ZTE are also interested in entering the foldable device market as well.

Google has submitted a patent to the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) that describes two OLED foldable display designs. The first is capable of folding like a clamshell similar to how the flip phones of yesteryear folded inwards.

The second design shows a display that is able to fold in a Z shape due to its ability to bend in two places.

Google also isn’t the only company to recently submit a foldable display patent.

China-based company ZTE has also filed a foldable smartphone patent to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). There isn’t a lot of information included in the patent, but the device’s design seems very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

This ZTE patent shows off a smartphone that features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner with a dual camera setup on the rear.

It’s important to note that just because a company has submitted a patent it doesn’t mean a product will ever come to fruition.

Source: WIPO, Patently Mobile

Related Articles

Business

Dec 27, 2018

9:59 AM EDT

U.S. President Trump considering executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases

News

Feb 14, 2019

3:12 PM EDT

Freedom launches ZTE Z557 Android Go smartphone

News

Mar 14, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Google registers ‘Shopping’ trademark in Canada, may include mobile component

News

Mar 14, 2019

6:08 PM EDT

Google to add Nintendo Switch controller support to Chrome

Comments