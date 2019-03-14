Sketchy Google Pixel 4 XL design surfaces online

It’s important to look at this leak with a heavy amount skepticism, but below is allegedly a Google Pixel 4 XL design document.
The leak, which comes from SlashLeaks, features a rudimentary design and comes accompanied with an unreliable 30 percent trust score. Usually, SlashLeaks reveals the user who posts the leak, but in this case that section is blank, making this already sketchy-looking leak even less credible.
With that out of the way, let’s get to the design purported document.
The handset sports a hole-punch display with two camera sensors similar to the Galaxy S10+. Oddly enough, one of the camera lenses looks larger than the other, suggesting that they likely feature two different aperture sizes. A recent rumour suggests that Samsung is in talks with Google and Apple regarding its foldable display technology. As a result, it’s possible the companies are discussing hole-punch display technology as well. After all, Samsung did manufacture the Google Pixel 3 XL’s screen.
The document indicates that the Pixel 4 XL will feature a large, full screen, which is something many Pixel users are likely pleased to see given the controversy surrounding the Pixel 3 XL’s notch. The device continues to sport two front-firing speakers that sit within the phone’s tiny top and bottom bezels.
On the rear, the handset sports a dual camera setup. This dual camera further indicates that the leak is most likely untrustworthy, as Google repeatedly states that the Pixel line is capable of taking great pictures with a single camera thanks to its clever software features.
However, it’s possible that the rear of the phone sports a single shooter with a time-of-flight sensor for improved depth-sensing, similar to the Galaxy S10 5G, which features three cameras and a fourth TOF sensor that gives the illusion of a quad-camera setup. It’s also possible that Google has changed its mind regarding dual cameras.
The phone also sports a backing that looks very similar to what has been featured in other Pixel devices.
Additionally, the handset lacks a physical fingerprint scanner, suggesting it likely includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. If Google actually releases a Pixel device that looks like this, the in-display fingerprint scanner will probably work very similar to the Galaxy S10’s scanner considering Google will probably opt to utilize Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint technology.
As mentioned previously, take this leak with a grain of salt. Google usually reveals its newest Pixel phone in the latter half of the year, typically in October.
Image credit: PhoneArena
Source: SlashLeaks
