Huawei pleads not guilty to 13 charges of bank and wire fraud

China’s Huawei pleaded not guilty on March 14th to the 13-count indictment filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ said the 13 criminal charges related to bank and wire fraud and were laid against Huawei, its subsidiary Skycom and its global CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December. She currently faces an extradition court hearing. The executive will reappear before the court on May 8th to learn more of her case.
U.S. attorney general Matthew Whitaker alleges Skycom did business on behalf of Huawei in Iran, circumventing the U.S.’s sanctions on the country. The company is based in Iran’s capital.
“Huawei claimed Skycom was a separate company and not an affiliate and asserted all its business was in compliance with U.S. sanctions,” he said.
Huawei maintains that Skycom is a separate company and is independent of Huawei.
Source: Reuters
