Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has launched the second phase of its data management services that are now available through customers’ ‘My TELUS’ account online and through the carrier’s iOS and Android app.
The new tools “help you control your account usage and avoid any unexpected overages or fees,” writes Telus in a recent community forum posting.
MobileSyrup originally reported that the data management tool was going to launch in February, according to an internal document. The community forum post confirms that these tools are officially available as of March 14th.
The forum post confirms that customers will be able to control and set data limits for each person on shareable data plans.
It also confirms that customers will be able to use the Data Overage Protection option to “prevent users on your account from using more than what is provided and avoid pay-per-use overage charges.”
“When reaching their limit, you will be notified and the user will be blocked from using more data until they are re-enabled or a top-up is added,” the post read.
The app can be downloaded today from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
