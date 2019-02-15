Telus to launch new data management tool in February

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus plans to launch a new data management tool later this month, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.
The document says Telus will launch the new tool on February 25th, 2019.
Customers can use the tool to prevent pay-per-use (PPU) data charges and allocate how much data each line in a family plan can access. Additionally, customers can toggle data on and off for each line.
Further, users can make these changes as often as they want throughout their billing cycle.
The new tool will accessible both through Telus’ website and through its My Telus app, available on iOS and Android.
However, the document notes these features are ‘self serve’ only, and notes internal levels of customer support won’t have access to edit these features.
Customers instead should use the provided tool to make these changes. Telus did note that those at a higher level in customer support can edit the features if needed.
Ultimately, a new data management tool is great for users. Offering more tools to help control and manage data usage can help reduce overages and extra bill payments.
This follows another leaked internal document, which indicated select non-Telus devices would get access to the carrier’s VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling features in March.
