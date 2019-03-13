News
Latest iOS and macOS developer betas reveal more about Apple’s news subscription platform

Mar 13, 2019

1:34 PM EDT

Ahead of Apple’s March 25th services-focused keynote, information regarding the tech giant’s upcoming news subscription platform continues to leak.

According to tweets from well-known Apple developer and frequent developer beta teardown artist Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith), it looks like the betas for iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4 include several references to the upcoming subscription platform.

The various genres of magazines included in the service include the following, according to Troughton-Smith:

  • Automotive
  • Business & Finance
  • Crafts & Hobby
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Style
  • Food & Cooking
  • Health & Fitness
  • Home & Gardening
  • Kids & Parenting
  • Men’s Lifestyle
  • News & Politics
  • Science & Technology
  • Sports & Recreation
  • Travel
  • Women’s Lifestyle

Other information uncovered by Troughton-Smith indicates that magazines will be PDF based and available for offline reading. Push notifications will also be sent out on iOS and macOS when new magazines become available.

It’s likely much of this functionality is powered by Texture, a magazine subscription app that was partially owned by Rogers before Apple purchased it last year.

Along with magazines, Apple will also allow publishers to offers subscriptions through its Apple News platform. Apple reportedly wants to take a 50 percent cut in subscription revenue, resulting in tumultuous negotiations with various notable publications. That said, some publishers have reportedly agreed to the split despite the pushback, according to reports.

It’s also expected the Canadian version of Apple News will be released at the same time as this new subscription platform. Apple News is currently available in the iOS 12.2 public beta though few Canadian publications are included in the service right now.

Finally, Apple is also rumoured to reveal its streaming video platform at its upcoming March 25th event in Cupertino, California.

Source: Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) Via: 9to5Mac 

