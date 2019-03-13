Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for some users

A number of users are reporting problems with Facebook and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp.
According to Downdetector, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Facebook are all experiencing interruptions.
In our office specifically, most of us are able to access our personal accounts, but MobileSyrup’s various accounts are experiencing issues.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Facebook regarding the outage and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
Update 12/03/2019 1:40 PM EST: A Facebook spokesperson has responded and let us know that the company is looking into the issue.
Source: Downdetector
