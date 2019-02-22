News
Sony partners with camera startup Light to create multi-lens smartphones

Feb 22, 2019

12:12 PM EST

Light's L16 camera

San Francisco-based camera startup Light has announced that it is partnering with Sony to develop new multi-camera sensors.

Without providing too many details, Light says the agreement will see the two companies work together to develop new camera solutions that leverage the startup’s expertise in multi-lens cameras and computational photography.

To start, Light and Sony plan to work on smartphones that feature four or more cameras.

As a camera geek, this comes off to me match made in heaven. Light has spent the last few years creating interesting camera tech like the L16, a smartphone-sized camera with 16 lenses that provides an effective focal range of 28 to 150 mm.

Sony, meanwhile, makes some of the best camera sensors in the business. I’m excited to see what the two companies create.

Source: Light

