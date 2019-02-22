News
Google to shut down Fit website on March 19th, 2019

Feb 22, 2019

3:49 PM EST

Google Fit app

Google announced via a bright, yellow banner on its Fit website that the site will shut down on March 19th, 2019.

The news follows a major redesign of Google Fit last year, along with the addition of several new features like guided breathing and a 30-day ‘New Year challenge.’

Unfortunately, the redesign did not extend to the web version of Google Fit.

Google Fit website shutdown

Google encourages users to install the Fit app on Android or Wear OS in order to track and view their health stats.

You can get Google Fit from the Play Store for free, complete with the new design and features.

Source: Google Fit Via: 9to5Google

