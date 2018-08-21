Google Fit gets makeover, users now earn Move Minutes and Heart Points

The Google Fit app, used to help monitor your physical activities, has just received a makeover.
The app now focuses on activity recommendations from the American Heart Association and World Health Organization, which Google has simplified into two points-based systems called Move Minutes and Heart Points.
Users earn Move Minutes when they complete small activities, such as taking the stairs or going for a walk, throughout the day.
Heart Points, on the other hand, get the user’s heart pumping. Users can earn a single heart point for one minute of moderate activity, such as a brisk walk. Google lets users earn double the points when they perform more intense activities like running or kickboxing.
Google Fit will connect to smartphones and Wear OS smartwatches with accelerometers and GPS in order to estimate how many Heart Points the user has earned.
Google Fit will also calculate Heart Points and Move Minute when the user is doing activities like gardening, pilates, rowing, and spinning. Additionally, the app works with other fitness apps like MyFitnessPal, Runkeeper, Strava, and Endomondo, allowing users to get credit for those apps as well.
Google Fit supplies tips based on the user’s activity and there is also a journal that shows progress across all the user’s apps.
The update will roll out beginning this week.
To download Google Fit, visit the Google Play Store.
Source: Google Blog
Comments