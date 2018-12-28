30-day challenges with Google Fit will keep you healthy in the New Year

Google has rolled out new monthly exercise challenges for its Google Fit app, in time for your New Year’s resolution.
With the new update, users will be able to challenge themselves with new goals every 30 days. They’ll also be able to collect more Heart Points and Move Minutes.
January’s goal allows users to boost Heart Points with more exercise. The harder they push themselves, the more points they’ll receive.
Heart Points are points users can earn by getting their heart pumping. For each minute of moderate activity, users can attain a Heart Point.
“Hit 150 Heart Points per week to meet the American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO)’s physical activity recommendations shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve sleep and increase overall mental well-being,” according to Google.
The first challenge isn’t available until January 1st, 2019. To sign up in advance, just go to the Google Fit app.
Google even offers suggestions on how to get more Heart Points, such as:
- Go sledding with your kids and earn double Heart Points.
- Skip the snowblower and grab a shovel. Extra points if you do your neighbor’s yard, too.
- If you find yourself on the mountain this winter, skiing and snowboarding are all intense activities that can earn you double Heart Points.
Google says it has also teamed up with 36 influencers from nine different countries. Users can follow #GetFitWithGoogle on Instagram and YouTube to see how others are going about the challenges or share their own experiences.
Source: Google
Comments