Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 specs leak

Specs for Sony’s upcoming lineup of new 21:9 aspect ratio phones have leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles.
Starting with the Xperia 1, its signature 6.5 screen is a 4K display with HDR support.
Interestingly, that massive screen is paired with a small 3,300mAh capacity battery. We’ll see how the Xperia 1 performs in day-to-day use, but the combination of a big, power-hungry 4K screen with a small power source does not bode well for battery life.
For photos and videos, the phone features a triple 12-megapixel camera array with a normal, wide-angle and telephoto lens.
It appears all three of those lenses include optical image stabilization (OIS), though based on the spec sheet 91Mobiles shared, it’s not 100 percent clear if that is, in fact, the case. The camera also supports dual-pixel technology for better low light performance. On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel camera.
Internally, the Xperia 1 includes Qualcomm’s latest flagship system-on-a-chip, the Snapdragon 855, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone also includes 128GB of expandable storage.
Other notable features include support for RAW camera capture, IP68 certified water and dust resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM support. According to 91Mobiles, Sony will launch the Xperia 1 sometime in June. The phone will cost approximately $1,450 CAD.
In the past, Bell has been willing to carry flagship Sony phones, even as the company’s struggles in the smartphone space have continued, so there’s a good chance we could see the Xperia 1 make its way here.
Moving to the mid-range Xperia 10. It features a 6.0-inch screen with 1080p resolution. Internally, the phone makes use of a Snapdragon 630 chipset with access to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Like the Xperia 1, the Xperia 10 includes a small battery. In its case, it has a 2.870mAh power source.
On the camera front, the device features a dual rear camera system, with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, as well as a single 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
Meanwhile, it’s larger sibling, the Xperia 10 Plus, features a bigger 6.5-inch display with a faster Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh capacity battery.
All three phones will ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box.
91Mobiles also the leaked specs of the budget L3, but that phone series hasn’t typically come to Canada. As a result, I’ve skipped over it.
Sony will announce the Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus and Xperia L3 on February 25th at Mobile World Congress.
Source: 91Mobiles
