CRTC calls for comments on amending wording in rules to allow distribution of CTV Two Alberta

Feb 22, 2019

11:01 AM EST

The CRTC is calling out for comment on an amendment to general authorizations in the Broadcasting Regulatory Policy in order to make broadcast distribution units include ‘CTV Two Alberta’ as a basic service.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in a February 22nd notice that specific sections in the Broadcasting Distribution Regulations limit the content of a basic service when it is distributed.

“BDUs would require an exception to the regulations to distribute” the service as a basic service in Alberta.

The CRTC is proposing to include that the licensee “may insert unpaid Canadian public service announcements within any unused inventory of local availabilities.”

“In light of the above, the Commission calls for comments on the appropriateness of the amendment proposed above and on the proposed wording,” the CRTC said.

The CRTC approved CTV Two Alberta to be distributed as a basic service in a Bell application in May 2017

Those wishing to provide comment have until March 25th, the regulator said, adding that comments should be “limited to the addition of CTV Two Alberta only.”

Source: CRTC

