News
PREVIOUS|

Galaxy S10 is compatible with Samsung’s Gear VR headset

Mostly forgotten but clearly not dead yet

Feb 21, 2019

8:55 AM EST

0 comments

Gear VR

For at least one more generation of smartphones, Samsung will continue to support its Gear VR headset.

In a statement to The Verge, a company spokesperson confirmed Gear VR is compatible with the Galaxy S10.

“Yes, the latest model Gear VR will work. Gear VR comes with an adapter that will work with the S10,” they said.

Moreover, in a separate statement to Road to VR, Samsung confirmed Gear VR is compatible with all four variants of the S10.

The above is, in fact, an improvement over what Samsung offered with the Note 9, which, while it was technically compatible with Gear VR, required an adapter Note 9 owners had to contact Samsung to mail them.

Once a major focus for Samsung, mobile virtual reality has clearly taken a back seat for the South Korean firm. While Samsung announced a variety of different devices at its latest Unpacked event, including new two new smartphones, as well as a variety of new wearables, the company didn’t once mention virtual reality.

Source: The Verge, Road to VR

Related Articles

News

Feb 20, 2019

6:58 PM EST

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 case lights up and counts down camera timers

News

Sep 27, 2018

5:55 PM EST

Oculus says it hasn’t forgotten about Samsung’s Gear VR

News

Aug 27, 2018

10:27 AM EST

Samsung offering free USB-C Gear VR adapter with Note 9 purchase

News

Feb 20, 2019

7:20 PM EST

Here’s Canadian carrier pricing for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series

Comments