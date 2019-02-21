Google Home is the most popular smart speaker in Canada, says report

One in eight Canadians own a smart speaker device, according to the newest Sneak Peak Report study by Media Technology Monitor, CBC’s research product.
The report, which surveyed 8,000 Canadians via telephone interviews, stated that the Google Home and Home Mini dominated the Canadian market, with 55 percent of sales compared to Amazon Echo’s 22 percent.
It was also found that three-quarters of Canadians used their smart speakers to stream music.
Another interesting finding was that 85 percent of Canadians are concerned about fake news and its impact around the world.
Gen Z (ages 18-29) was reported to be the most concerned demographic on fake news.
In 2018, Google Home was voted as the most intelligent smart speaker by Loup Ventures that year.
You can read the free version of the Sneak Peak Report here.
Source: Cision via Media Technology Monitor
