Microsoft will launch a HoloLens app on Android this spring

Microsoft is planning to launch an Android app for its HoloLens mixed reality headset in April.
As first reported by The Verge, Microsoft will roll out an Android-based version of its HoloLens Dynamics 365 Remote Assist tool this spring in a preview app.
The original HoloLens version lets users troubleshoot tech problems by sharing what they’re seeing through the headset’s built-in camera. The recipient can then offer assistance by adding mixed reality overlays to the images they’re been sent. Dynamics 365 Remote Assist will offer the same functionality on Android, except users will be able to hold up a phone instead of a HoloLens headset.
Microsoft is also building an iOS mixed reality app called ‘Product Visualize’ from the ground up. The new tool is designed for people who sell complex products like vehicles and heavy machinery, allowing them to show scaled-down or full-sized models in mixed reality. Microsoft says Product Visualize will come to iOS first this spring before making its way to HoloLens at a later date.
Microsoft’s new HoloLens app announcements come one week before the company is expected to unveil the next iteration of the HoloLens headset. The new HoloLens will reportedly be lighter and have a wider field of view than its predecessor. Microsoft will likely reveal more during a February 24th conference at Mobile World Congress.
Source: The Verge
