Koodo offering $50/6GB plans with waived $35 admin fee

Some Koodo customers are reporting that the Telus flanker brand has offered them $50/6GB plans with a waived $35 administrative fee.
In a RedFlagDeals thread, original poster kelvin2018 said he got the offer at the carrier’s Richmond Hill, Ontario store.
Other users said they got the deal in the Greater Vancouver Area and noted it’s a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) offer.
Therefore, it seems as though your mileage may vary on this offer. The deal apparently ends today, according to kelvin2018. MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo to confirm if this is indeed accurate and will update this story once we hear back from the company.
It’s also worth noting that Koodo has also been texting some customers to offer them low-cost data add-ons. These users say they were given the option to go for either $10 for an additional 3GB of data or $15 for a 10GB data bonus.
Comments