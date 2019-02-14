News
The G8 ThinQ’s OLED display will amplify sound

Feb 14, 2019

1:26 PM EST

LG logo

LG’s upcoming G8 ThinQ smartphone will feature a “Crystal Sound” OLED display, the company announced on late Wednesday night.

According to the South Korean firm, the tech allows the G8 to use its display as a sound amplifier.

The G8 will feature a speakerphone mode in which the smartphone will emulate stereo speakers by playing sound from its single bottom facing speaker as well as the top third of its display. This is in addition to the ‘Boombox’ speaker which will return to the G8 after its introduction with last year’s G7 ThinQ.

In addition, the G8 will feature several other high-end audio features, including hardware support for Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) encoded tracks (which means it will pair well with a Tidal subscription); as well as a 32-bit Hi-Fi quad DAC, now a hallmark of LG smartphones; and support for DTS:X 3D surround sound emulation.

On Tuesday, serial leaker Evan Blass shared a render of the G8. 

LG will announce the G8 on February 24th.

Source: LG

