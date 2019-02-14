News
McDonald’s app offering 2-for-1 burgers and chicken nuggets for Valentine’s Day

Feb 14, 2019

2:18 PM EST

It’s not always easy to find the perfect restaurant for Valentine’s Day. Dinners can get expensive and they’re always so packed. So today, McDonald’s is helping lovers out with a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

The Valentine’s Day only BOGO offer is only available if you order with the My McD’s app. Users can open the in-app offer and display the QR code to the cashier or at the kiosk. Additionally, the offer is also available with mobile ordering.

The BOGO promotion is applicable to the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, McChicken, Quarter Pounder with cheese and six-piece Chicken McNugget entrées. So pick one of those, show your QR code and get a second for free. It’s important to note that this offer is not available with any combos.

Also, no judgements from us here at MobileSyrup: this offer also works great for those who don’t celebrate this commercialized holiday and for those who want to eat out their feelings.

There’s a limit of one coupon per customer.

The My McD’s app is available on Android and iOS.

Source: RedFlagDeals

