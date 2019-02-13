Koodo offering 3GB/$10, 10GB/$15 data promotion for select customers

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo has launched a new promotion for customers wanting more data.
Koodo is offering customers an additional 3GB of data for $10 per month. If that isn’t enough, scubscribers can also get an additional 10GB of data for only $15 per month.
According to iPhone in Canada, the carrier sent the promotion via text to some Koodo customers. The text reads the offer ends on February 28th.
It seems that only customers who have received the text are able to take part in the offer.
Koodo asks for customers to reply to the text with the word ADD if they want the 3GB for $10 per month offer or to text ‘DATA’ for those wanting 10GB.
Source: iPhone in Canada
