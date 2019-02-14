Drake drops $400,000 USD for an OVO-branded iPhone case

You used to call me on my cell phone
That one thing is a glorious iPhone case decked out with an ample amount of diamonds for Canada’s very own Drake, otherwise known as Champagne Papi. The case was made by high-end jewelry store Jason of Beverly Hills and reportedly cost $400,000 USD ($535,000 CAD). It’s outfitted with 18k white gold and has over 80 carats of white and blue diamonds.
Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills said, “As soon as the new iPhone came out Drake reached out to me wanting to create something epic to add to his collection of jewels.”
