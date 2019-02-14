News
PREVIOUS|

Drake drops $400,000 USD for an OVO-branded iPhone case

Feb 14, 2019

10:51 AM EST

0 comments

You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
And I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing

That one thing is a glorious iPhone case decked out with an ample amount of diamonds for Canada’s very own Drake, otherwise known as Champagne Papi. The case was made by high-end jewelry store Jason of Beverly Hills and reportedly cost $400,000 USD ($535,000 CAD). It’s outfitted with 18k white gold and has over 80 carats of white and blue diamonds.

Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills said, “As soon as the new iPhone came out Drake reached out to me wanting to create something epic to add to his collection of jewels.”

Source: Instagram, Complex

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2019

6:24 PM EST

Canadian music streaming increases by 47% in 2018, Drake topped the charts

News

Dec 5, 2018

12:19 PM EST

Canadian artist Drake is the most streamed artist of 2018

Business

Dec 13, 2018

3:34 PM EST

Drake to perform at Las Vegas nightclub during CES 2019

Comments