Galaxy S10+ could wirelessly charge Samsung’s Galaxy Buds

A new Samsung press render indicates the company’s upcoming wireless Galaxy Buds can charge wirelessly off the back of the Galaxy S10+.
The photo, shared by WinFuture along with a first look at the ceramic variant of the Galaxy S10+, shows the Galaxy Buds in a light blue coloured case. The case is resting on the back of an S10+ in the same colour.
Additionally, the Galaxy Buds’ charging light is on, suggesting the case is charging wirelessly off the back of the phone.
This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a phone that can wirelessly charge other devices. Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro could wirelessly charge other phones.
However, this seems like a more useful adaptation of the technology to me. I can foresee many situations where I’d use my phone to charge up my wireless earbuds.
Ultimately, this is yet another reason to look forward to the next big thing from Samsung. The South Korean company will announce the S10 line at its event on February 20th, 2019 and we expect the Galaxy Buds will be there too.
Image credit: WinFuture
Source: WinFuture
