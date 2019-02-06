Freedom Mobile comes to Red Deer, Victoria with 10GB data promo for $27.50 per month

Freedom Mobile has confirmed its service will officially go live in both Red Deer, Alberta, and Victoria, British Columbia on February 8th.
This news was expected as the company announced plans to expand its network late 2018. More importantly, Freedom is following through on its promise to offer customers an “exclusive launch offer.”
“Activate with us before February 28th, you’ll get 10 gigs of fast LTE data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text for only $27.50 a month for six months with Digital Discount. That’s 50 percent off the regular price while we put the finishing touches on our network,” writes Freedom on its website.
The current coverage area is located in the core of both locations. However, there are massive expansion plans that reveal Freedom will continue to improve its network reach into the summer of 2019.
Shaw, Freedom Mobile’s parent company, recently announced its Q1 2019 results and has now accumulated 1,468,473 wireless subscribers.
Source: Freedom Mobile (1), (2)
