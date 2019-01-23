Vancouver-based Imagination Park to offer AR solution to IFL’s Arizona Ratters

Imagination Park Entertainment has been contracted to provide its XenoHolographic augmented reality technology to the Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers.
With XenoHolographic, the Rattlers is looking to create interactive AR content that will measure and understand how fans engaged with its sponsors and team. Using the XenoPlay app on Android and iOS, fans can point their phone at objects in the Talking Stick Resort Arena (the home of the Rattlers) to bring up team information, promotions, videos, e-digital collectibles and more.
The Rattlers can then take the data on how fans are interacting with the app and put it into efforts like games, scavenger hunts, contests and more. As an example, the team said it could use XenoHolographic to have an AR video highlight reel appear when a phone is placed over a game day program.
The Rattlers are the second IFL team to license Imagination Park’s XenoHolographic solution, after the Tucson Sugar Skulls.
“Our fans will be treated to an augmented reality experience on their phones that will provide a unique game day promotion in a way never before seen,” said Chris Presson, Arizona Rattlers’ president, in a press statement. “Imagination Park created an AR platform we can use to manage our AR programs ourselves and keep content fresh and up-to-date.”
“We are thrilled to land our second IFL account, and we continue to talk to many professional sports organizations that want to leverage augmented reality to improve their pre-, post- and in-game experience for fanbases across North America,” added Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park. “The Arizona Rattlers will be among the initial teams to deploy a complete AR experience. Their fanbase should be very excited to be among the first to see the future of live sports.”
