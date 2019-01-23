Here are all of February’s upcoming smartphone announcements

While Vivo plans to announce its mysterious ‘Waterdrop‘ smartphone in January, the rest of the smartphone tech world will save its big device launches for February.
Below is a rundown of all of February’s smartphone announcements that we know about so far:
Samsung is holding its Unpacked Event on February 20th at 2pm ET/11am PT. On that day the South Korean company will unveil its flagship S10 series, which reportedly includes the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. Rumours also suggest Samsung will reveal its foldable Galaxy smartphone at the same event.
Microsoft likely won’t launch a new smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC), though the company is expected to show off the Hololens 2. It’s unclear what else the tech giant intends to reveal. Microsoft’s MWC keynote is set to take place on February 24th at 11am ET/8am PT.
Rumours suggest Sony will also reveal the Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Compact at MWC on February 25th at 2:30am ET /11:30am PT. Similar to previous years, the Japanese company will launch midrange handsets at the conference as well.
While above is all the information related to specific reveal dates for devices, there are more handsets rumoured to be making an appearance in February.
South Korean company LG is expected to show off a couple of devices at MWC 2018. Rumours indicate that the LG G8, alongside a number of other smartphones, as well as possibly even a device with a secondary display attachment, could be shown off at MWC this year.
Motorola will also likely launch a number of devices in February. These handsets include the Moto Z4 series, G7 lineup and the Moto P40. There are also rumours that Motorola will launch a foldable RAZR phone in early February as well.
HMD Global, the owners of the Nokia brand, are also expected to make an appearance at MWC 2019 with the Nokia 9 PureView, the company’s phone that features a total of five cameras. HMD Global will most likely not officially sell its device in Canada.
China-based manufacturer Xiaomi will likely launch a new smartphone in February as well. Similar to last year, Xiaomi will likely aim to be one of the first companies to launch a smartphone with Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship processor. Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone will likely not make its way to Canada.
