PUBG’s ‘Vikendi’ map is now available on consoles

Player Unknown’s Battleground‘s (PUBG) latest and snowiest map has finally made it to consoles.
Vikendi is one of the smaller maps in the title. With Vikendi, players have to be a bit stealthier than what they’re used to, as the map is filled with wide open areas with a lot of snowy white areas.
Vikendi also opens up a number of free-to-play missions, though most will require the ‘Premium Survivor Pass’ for $13.49 CAD. The pass will open up even more missions and will reward players for completing challenges available specific to their maps.
Vikendi is now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
