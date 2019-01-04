SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 188: Apple comes to terms with reality

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, and Ted Kritsonis ring in the new year by talking about Apple’s updated earnings forecast.
This week, in an updated forecast to investors, Apple predicted their Q1 earnings to be $84 billion USD. This forecast is down $9 billion from the last released numbers due to fewer iPhone upgrades than expected and weak sales in China. The SyrupCast crew discusses possible ways for Apple to bring their numbers back up.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 41:15
Shoutouts: 34:50
Igor gives his shoutout to the new episode of Viewer Experience. Patrick gives his shoutout to Moonlighter. And Ted shouts out the tv show Bad Blood.
Comments