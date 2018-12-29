From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from December 22nd to December 28th, 2018.
Samsung
The exact display sizes of the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, S10+ and the Note 10 were leaked this past week. The S10 Lite reportedly measures at 5.75-inches, the S10 measures at 6.11-inches, the S10+ 6.44-inches, S10 with 5G at 6.66-inches and lastly the Note 10 comes in at 6.75 inches.
The exact size of the future Galaxy phone screen:
S10 Lite: 5.75 inches
S10: 6.11 inches
S10+: 6.44 inches
S10 5G version: 6.66 inches
Note10: 6.75 inches
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2018
One of the latest Samsung leaks indicates that the South Korean company will launch the Galaxy A10 in January. The A10 is reportedly a midrange smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The leak also discusses about ‘Sound on Display’ technology that removes the need for an earpiece as it produces sound through the display through vibrations.
Rumour has it that Google will launch the leaked Pixel 3 Lite in the U.S. in early Spring. The search company will launch two new Pixel smartphones, the 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL through the U.S. carrier Verizon in early 2019.
LG
The LG G8 is rumoured to feature a waterdrop notch and an unspecified depth-sensing camera. The phone is expected to launch in March and goes by the codename Seal, at least according to ETNews.
The rumour also points to LG launching another phone in January, the LG Q9. The Q9 is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch display with a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 3,000mAh battery.
An Evan Blass tweet, on the other hand, suggests that LG reportedly codenamed its next flagship Alpha.
Huawei
An alleged render of the Huawei P30 Pro has leaked online. The render shows that the phone sports four rear-facing cameras and a single front-facing camera with a waterdrop notch.
Motorola
The Motorola P40 has also leaked online. The phone reportedly features a 48-megapixel sensor with a 6.2-inch display, rear-facing fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Android One branding. The handset will also feature a display hole camera on the front.
Sony
A FCC diagram of the Sony Xperia L3 appeared online. The document showed that the phone will feature a 5.7-inch display, thick bottom and top bezels and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.
