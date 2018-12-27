Samsung Galaxy A10 to feature in-display fingerprint scanner before S10

Similar to the Galaxy A8s and the Galaxy A9, Samsung might test a new innovation on the Galaxy A10.
This time around, rumours indicate Samsung will premiere its under-display fingerprint scanner on its new Galaxy A10 handset before it brings the technology to the Galaxy S10, according to SlashGear.
Since the rumour indicates the A10 will launch before the S10, it’s possible Samsung will announce the handset at CES 2019 in January.
Another rumour suggests that Samsung will unveil its Sound on Display technology. This technology allows vibrations on the display to produce sound when the user places their ear against it. Samsung will show this feature off at CES as well, according to the leak.
It’s possible that the A10 might feature both an in-display sensor and the Sound on Display technology. That said, it’s more likely that Samsung will show off these two display technology on separate devices.
Rumours suggest the Galaxy S10 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, an Infinity-O display and come in a variety of different colours.
Samsung announced earlier that it plans to try out new features on its midrange devices before bringing the technology to its flagships. The company’s A8s was the first of its handsets to feature an Infinity-O display and the A9 was the first of its smartphones to use four rear-facing cameras.
Source: SlashGear, Android Authority
