LG reportedly codenamed its next flagship ‘Alpha’

While previous leaks have gone back and forth on if LG will keep its G-series brand, we now know LG is currently working on some sort of new flagship device.
Beyond:Samsung::Alpha:LG
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 27, 2018
A tweet from prolific smartphone leaker Evan Blass points to LG codenaming its next G series handset ‘Alpha.’ Unfortunately, Blass doesn’t say much else in his tweet.
LG will reportedly unveil a foldable handset at the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, but considering Blass’ tweet comparing the Alpha to Samsung’s rumoured ‘Beyond’ device, it’s likely that Alpha is not that same foldable device.
Last year LG was a little behind on its release of the G7 ThinQ, and launched the phone in May 2018.
It’s currently unclear if the company will do the same thing with its upcoming flagship or unveil it at MWC as it did with the LG G6 and LG G5.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments