EB Games Canada’s Boxing Week 2018 deals

EB Games Canada has released its Boxing Week 2018 flyer, promising savings of up to 75 percent.
Below is a breakdown of some of the biggest deals. Note that the majority of the retailer’s promotions are valid from December 26th to the 31st, though some start online on December 24th and are marked accordinglybelow.
Nintendo
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Fire Emblem Warriors — $19.99 (regular $79.99)
- Kirby Star Allies — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party bundle — $379.99 (includes Super Mario Party at no additional cost, which regularly cost $80 on its own)
- Pokkén Tournament DX — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
PlayStation
- Dualshock 4 controller — $49.99 (regularly $74.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — $49.99 (regular $79.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
- PlayStation Classic — $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- PlayStation Move controllers (2-pack) — $99.99 (regularly $129.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
- PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber bundle — $319.99 (regularly $449.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
Xbox
- Forza Horizon 4 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sea of Thieves — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Xbox Live Gold 3-month and 6-month memberships — $10 off
- Xbox One controllers — $64.99 (regularly $79.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
- Xbox One PUBG controller — $54.99 (regularly $79.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite bundle — $299.99 (regularly $379.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
- Xbox One X bundles — $469.99 (regularly $599.99) [sale begins online on December 24th at 6pm ET]
Misc.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Battlefield V (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Just Cause 4 (PS4/Xbox One) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Fallout 76 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 19 (PS4/Xbox One/Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4/Xbox One) — $14.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PS4/Xbox One/Switch) — $29.99 (regularly $99.99) [December 26th only]
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas toys (PS4/Xbox One/Switch) — 30 percent off
The full EB Games Boxing Week flyer can be viewed here.
